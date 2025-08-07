MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$53.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded MDA Space from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on MDA Space from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Desjardins upped their target price on MDA Space from C$40.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$35.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MDA Space currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.22.

TSE MDA opened at C$46.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.08 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. MDA Space has a 52 week low of C$11.94 and a 52 week high of C$47.84.

In other MDA Space news, Senior Officer David Snarch sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.20, for a total transaction of C$507,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Holly Lynn Johnson sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.70, for a total transaction of C$957,840.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,000 shares of company stock worth $9,024,768. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators.

