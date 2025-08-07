MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Receives $17.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.9167.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

MediaAlpha Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaAlpha

Shares of MAX opened at $10.41 on Monday. MediaAlpha has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $20.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $698.05 million, a P/E ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 123.4% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,654,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,760 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 23.8% in the first quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,747,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,389,000 after purchasing an additional 529,093 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at $4,675,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 2,683.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 476,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 459,227 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 570.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 472,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 401,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

