MediciNova (MNOV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect MediciNova to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MNOV opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNOV. B. Riley upgraded MediciNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen began coverage on MediciNova in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

