MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James Financial

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2,750.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.68% from the stock’s current price.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MELI. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $2,975.00 price target (up from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,789.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,317.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,445.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,234.89. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $1,646.00 and a 12 month high of $2,645.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $561,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,723,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,984,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.