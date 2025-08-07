Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.2857.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Mercury Systems Stock Down 0.6%

MRCY stock opened at $53.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.57. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.32 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $211.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mercury Systems

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Steven Ratner sold 1,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $98,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,105.52. This represents a 4.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 762.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after buying an additional 29,074 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at about $848,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 6,776.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 45,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 44,926 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

