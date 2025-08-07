Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 102.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,965,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,214,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,167,000 after acquiring an additional 46,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of MTH opened at $71.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Meritage Homes Corporation has a 1 year low of $59.27 and a 1 year high of $106.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.13.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corporation will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is currently 15.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. UBS Group set a $107.00 target price on Meritage Homes in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTH

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In other news, Director Dennis V. Arriola purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,840. The trade was a 30.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Keough bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.16 per share, for a total transaction of $264,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 41,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,872. The trade was a 10.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.