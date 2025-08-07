Mexico Equity and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Short Interest Update

Mexico Equity and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,000 shares, anincreaseof135.3% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mexico Equity and Income Fund by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 623,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 139,476 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mexico Equity and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mexico Equity and Income Fund by 60.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 28,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Mexico Equity and Income Fund by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 82,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Mexico Equity and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $26,000.

MXE opened at $10.86 on Thursday. Mexico Equity and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

