Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Unloaded Sen. John Boozman

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). In a filing disclosed on August 06th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Micron Technology stock on July 1st.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) on 7/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on 7/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 7/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) on 7/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 7/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) on 7/8/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) on 7/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 6/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 6/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 6/11/2025.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.3%

MU opened at $108.78 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $129.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 225.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Micron Technology from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $9,852,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 275,067 shares in the company, valued at $33,877,251.72. This represents a 22.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $3,716,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 264,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,864,415.52. The trade was a 11.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,042 shares of company stock worth $34,679,277. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

