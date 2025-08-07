Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.17. Mind Medicine has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $747.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In related news, insider Mark Sullivan sold 11,491 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $78,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 305,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,884. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Karlin sold 7,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $53,366.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 438,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,637.20. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $311,644 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNMD. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 40,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

