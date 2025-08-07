Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) Holdings Increased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $68,010,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 269.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,237,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,329,000 after acquiring an additional 902,296 shares during the last quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $39,052,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,130,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,442,000 after purchasing an additional 595,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $29,913,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.21. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $75,034.57. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,322.55. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TAP. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital set a $71.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

