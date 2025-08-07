Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.3750.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on COOP. UBS Group set a $176.00 price target on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COOP

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $190.76 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $82.71 and a 12-month high of $192.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.06 and a 200 day moving average of $125.81.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.15). Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.72, for a total transaction of $5,241,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 663,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,872,032.64. This represents a 4.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,959,000. Cercano Management LLC grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 790,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,920,000 after acquiring an additional 315,801 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 14,148.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 311,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,234,000 after purchasing an additional 309,134 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 287.7% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 347,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,827,000 after purchasing an additional 257,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,013,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,819,000 after purchasing an additional 213,167 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Get Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.