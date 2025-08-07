Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COOP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 418.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COOP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $176.00 price target on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.38.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.72, for a total value of $5,241,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 663,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,872,032.64. The trade was a 4.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $190.76 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 1-year low of $82.71 and a 1-year high of $192.69. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.81.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.15). Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

