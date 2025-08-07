National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Receives $7.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCMI. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush set a $7.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th.

National CineMedia Trading Up 3.3%

NCMI stock opened at $4.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $442.27 million, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $7.60.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National CineMedia Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National CineMedia

In other news, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 9,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $43,563.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 111,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,205.72. This trade represents a 7.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in National CineMedia by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 132,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 20,788 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,923,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,412,000 after purchasing an additional 132,895 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $988,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

