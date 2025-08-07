Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 12,197 Shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,197 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Smith & Nephew SNATS alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 3,471.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hara Capital LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 391.4% in the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE SNN opened at $35.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average is $28.29. Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a yield of 210.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Smith & Nephew SNATS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.20%.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew SNATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew SNATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.