Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 15,164 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,164 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Aptiv by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 201.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 48.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of APTV stock opened at $65.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $75.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aptiv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

