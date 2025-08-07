Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 20,308 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGUS. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 209,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the period. Entruity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Entruity Wealth LLC now owns 293,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 53,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 60.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,836,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611,806 shares during the period.

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.09. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $38.73.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

