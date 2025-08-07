Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 3,379 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Chart Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 7.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $198.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.92. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.60 and a one year high of $220.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GTLS. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cowen cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen downgraded Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Craig Hallum cut Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Chart Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

