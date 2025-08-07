Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 7,982 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 7,700.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Teleflex by 504.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teleflex from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Teleflex from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Teleflex Stock Down 2.2%

TFX stock opened at $112.30 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.90 and a fifty-two week high of $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.98.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.37. Teleflex had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $780.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.