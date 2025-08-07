Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,140 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 16.5% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 218,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 30,952 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 19,113 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 6,187.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 63,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAR. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Baird R W lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $29.92 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $34.10.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.