Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (NYSE:SHG)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,110 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,097 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1,884.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.36.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

