Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBA. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in RB Global in the first quarter worth $236,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in RB Global by 4.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in RB Global by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 135,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,773,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,150,000 after buying an additional 557,407 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of RB Global by 19.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 815,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,802,000 after purchasing an additional 131,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $108.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.81 and a 200-day moving average of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $77.08 and a one year high of $111.71.

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. RB Global had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $814,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,140. The trade was a 22.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $365,330.00. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 16,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,511.46. This represents a 17.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,843,729. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RB Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on RB Global from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded RB Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

