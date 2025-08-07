Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21,775.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 101.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 41.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $220.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $202.96 and a 12 month high of $226.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.55.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

