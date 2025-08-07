Natixis Advisors LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,405,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 469,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,711,000 after buying an additional 31,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,721,000 after acquiring an additional 26,169 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $83.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.41. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.3408 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

