Natixis Advisors LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Balchem worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 20,231.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 177,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,430,000 after purchasing an additional 176,416 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Balchem by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,519,000 after purchasing an additional 85,692 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,047,000 after purchasing an additional 79,499 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 81,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 60,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 343.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 51,348 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $160.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Balchem Corporation has a one year low of $145.70 and a one year high of $185.96. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.43 and a 200-day moving average of $162.16.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $255.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Balchem Corporation will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Balchem in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

