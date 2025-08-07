Natixis Advisors LLC Has $4.05 Million Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 236.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,867 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Light & Wonder by 321.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,572,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,152,000 after buying an additional 1,199,213 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at $46,241,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,174,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,728,000 after acquiring an additional 425,202 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the first quarter worth $32,843,000. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the first quarter worth $20,960,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNW has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Macquarie increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $116.00 price target on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Light & Wonder currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.36.

LNW opened at $90.92 on Thursday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.10 and its 200 day moving average is $92.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.93 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.45%. Light & Wonder’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

