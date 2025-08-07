Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 151.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,041 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 209.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSCC opened at $57.58 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $70.55. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.99.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $123.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $36,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,610.52. The trade was a 7.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $101,242.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 87,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,715.36. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.58.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

