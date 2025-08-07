Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,140.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 42,716 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,983,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,157,000 after acquiring an additional 757,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,292,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMH. Citigroup lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:AMH opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $31.68 and a 12 month high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.50 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 5.60%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $91,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $343,950. This trade represents a 36.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.