Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $106.44 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $102.35 and a 12 month high of $127.69. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.24 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 293.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $142,512.00. Following the sale, the director owned 117,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,939,336.24. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.65.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

