Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the first quarter worth $45,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 222.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in TC Energy by 75.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of TRP opened at $49.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. TC Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. TC Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6148 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.32%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

