Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 400 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of ESCO Technologies worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 380,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,634,000 after purchasing an additional 229,601 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 18,682.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 107,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,065,000 after buying an additional 106,676 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after acquiring an additional 67,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $6,287,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

ESE stock opened at $191.84 on Thursday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.06 and a fifty-two week high of $198.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.05.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $265.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.96 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

