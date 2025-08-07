Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 4,765 Shares of Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Home BancShares worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home BancShares by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 21,845 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Home BancShares by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 29,718 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Home BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home BancShares by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Home BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Home BancShares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Home BancShares from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Home BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home BancShares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Home BancShares Stock Down 1.1%

HOMB stock opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.59. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Home BancShares had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $271.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John Stephen Tipton sold 24,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $664,855.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 53,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,036.16. This trade represents a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home BancShares Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

