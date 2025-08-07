Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Position in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,737,000 after acquiring an additional 320,319 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,775,000 after purchasing an additional 377,835 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Paylocity by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,276,000 after purchasing an additional 41,955 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Paylocity by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 487,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Paylocity by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 461,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,999,000 after buying an additional 84,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Paylocity from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial set a $220.00 target price on Paylocity and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $258.00 price target (up previously from $254.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.19.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $186.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.85 and its 200 day moving average is $191.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.54. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $146.02 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $400.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In other news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.74, for a total value of $303,462.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,573.22. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.