Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 5,688 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,283,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,651,000 after purchasing an additional 79,976 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 66.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,051,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,404,000 after buying an additional 1,218,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,468,000 after buying an additional 46,960 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,690,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,449,000 after buying an additional 48,536 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,642,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,333,000 after acquiring an additional 34,932 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RYAN opened at $57.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.86, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.77 and a 200 day moving average of $68.01. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $55.77 and a one year high of $77.16.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $855.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.52 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.70% and a net margin of 6.81%. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is 137.14%.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $946,581.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,543.28. The trade was a 92.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Bolger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 71,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,059,863.60. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

RYAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.30.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

