Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 693 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 49.3% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 112,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $148.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.90.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $143.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.79 and a 52-week high of $200.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.55.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

In related news, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total value of $150,298.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,763.62. This represents a 51.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

