Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 80,062 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,062 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 55,971 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 598,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after acquiring an additional 131,910 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,768,000 after purchasing an additional 282,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,555,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

HST stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.34. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.