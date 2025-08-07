Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 9,001 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,001 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Freshpet worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 1,585.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth $211,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 target price on Freshpet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. TD Cowen lowered Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Freshpet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.64.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $63.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.06, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.77. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.61 and a 52-week high of $164.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.44 and its 200 day moving average is $90.47.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $264.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.75 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

