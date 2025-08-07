Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Down 16% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) were down 16% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $8.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Navitas Semiconductor traded as low as $6.24 and last traded at $6.77. Approximately 33,673,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 22,152,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

NVTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Navitas Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

In related news, Director Ranbir Singh bought 18,645,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $163,894,850.37. Following the acquisition, the director owned 18,645,603 shares in the company, valued at $163,894,850.37. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Todd Glickman sold 532,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $2,390,215.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 234,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,909.49. This trade represents a 69.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,084,600 shares of company stock worth $99,761,157. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,209,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 104,906 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,234,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 794,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Down 6.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 182.63%. The business had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

