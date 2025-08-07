Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,402 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the first quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,613 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $1,157,212.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 514,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,947,066.48. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 59,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $7,803,986.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,982.94. This represents a 76.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,251 shares of company stock worth $11,672,602 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.90.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $128.43 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $84.23 and a one year high of $154.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $687.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Articles

