Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) Short Interest Update

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,100 shares, anincreaseof133.3% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NEWTZ stock opened at $24.85 on Thursday. Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Company Profile

newtek business services corp. has been in business since 1998, servicing over 100,000 business accounts in all 50 states. newtek aims to provide real-time, state-of-the-art content and business services in order to become the definitive destination for business owners across the united states. we are: a credible business partner with over $100 million of stockholders equity, over $160 million in revenues and over 100,000 business accounts we have operated as a publicly traded company for over eleven years, currently under sarbanes-oxley regulation all of our corporate data, as well as your company data, is stored in our military-strength facility in arizona, which is both sas-70 type ii and pci compliant we have fully transparent financial statements which can be found online in our investor relations section, http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com.

