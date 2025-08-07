Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2025

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,100 shares, anincreaseof133.3% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NEWTZ stock opened at $24.85 on Thursday. Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

newtek business services corp. has been in business since 1998, servicing over 100,000 business accounts in all 50 states. newtek aims to provide real-time, state-of-the-art content and business services in order to become the definitive destination for business owners across the united states. we are: a credible business partner with over $100 million of stockholders equity, over $160 million in revenues and over 100,000 business accounts we have operated as a publicly traded company for over eleven years, currently under sarbanes-oxley regulation all of our corporate data, as well as your company data, is stored in our military-strength facility in arizona, which is both sas-70 type ii and pci compliant we have fully transparent financial statements which can be found online in our investor relations section, http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.