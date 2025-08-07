NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Raised to C$23.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.42% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NFI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Scotiabank set a C$22.00 price objective on NFI Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.80.
About NFI Group
NFI Group Inc is a Canadian automobile manufacturer. The company organizes itself into two segments: Manufacturing operations, and Aftermarket operations. Manufacturing operations, which represents more than half of the company’s revenue, includes the manufacture of transit buses for public transportation, and motor coaches.
