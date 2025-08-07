NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NMIH. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of NMI by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in NMI by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in NMI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of NMI by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $852,320.20. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 409,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,211,371.52. This represents a 4.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $71,343.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 66,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,887.40. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NMI from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $43.20.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.57% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $149.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

