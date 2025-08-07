NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

NWE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $57.50) on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $55.06 on Thursday. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.59. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NorthWestern Energy Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 334.3% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd boosted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

