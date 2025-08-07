Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUBD. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 453,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,067,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 147,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period.

Shares of NUBD opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $22.88.

About Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

