Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Receives $17.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.1667.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

OCUL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OCUL

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.49. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $12.53.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 71.62% and a negative net margin of 382.51%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ocular Therapeutix

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $152,352.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,499,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,123,530.82. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,079 shares of company stock valued at $208,739. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ocular Therapeutix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 16.1% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 62.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 8.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

(Get Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.