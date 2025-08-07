OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Sets New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $27.37 and last traded at $27.38, with a volume of 339841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. OPENLANE had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $481.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on KAR shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded OPENLANE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on OPENLANE from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OPENLANE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Insider Transactions at OPENLANE

In other news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $152,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,018.92. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPENLANE

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in OPENLANE by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of OPENLANE in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP increased its position in OPENLANE by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OPENLANE during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OPENLANE by 29.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPENLANE Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70.

OPENLANE Company Profile

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

See Also

