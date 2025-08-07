Orion (NYSE:OEC) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $9.03 and last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 710807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Orion had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 80.0%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Orion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Orion from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Orion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 198,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in Orion by 9.6% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 367,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 32,143 shares in the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion in the second quarter worth $148,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Orion by 698.1% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 132,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 115,831 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion by 9.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $511.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

