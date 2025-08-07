Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Trading Up 7.3% After Earnings Beat

Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $82.01 and last traded at $81.75. Approximately 107,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 236,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.22.

The utilities provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $333.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Otter Tail’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Institutional Trading of Otter Tail

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 54.8% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Stock Down 2.9%

The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

Featured Articles

