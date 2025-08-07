Owens & Minor Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 17,751 call options on the stock. Thisisanincreaseofapproximately1,529% compared to the typical volume of 1,090 call options.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

NYSE:OMI opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.13. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $495.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 17.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMI. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 758.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 537.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,387.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

