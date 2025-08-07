Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $141.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Palantir Technologies traded as high as $176.33 and last traded at $173.27, with a volume of 129416154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.66.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PLTR. Wedbush set a $200.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $170.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.61.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $111,688.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 62,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,779,654.07. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 3,418 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total transaction of $430,565.46. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 492,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,987,191.63. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,485,632 shares of company stock valued at $191,222,623 over the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.23 and a 200-day moving average of $114.06. The company has a market capitalization of $423.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 598.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

