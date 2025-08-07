Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $160.66, but opened at $171.81. Palantir Technologies shares last traded at $174.67, with a volume of 28,900,095 shares.

The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.61.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,823,974.88. This trade represents a 36.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 30,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $3,894,328.68. Following the sale, the insider owned 495,497 shares in the company, valued at $62,625,865.83. The trade was a 5.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,485,632 shares of company stock worth $191,222,623 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,543,888,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $520,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 55.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748,513 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,392 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 10,620,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 598.49, a PEG ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

